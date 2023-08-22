Leinster add academy stars Lee Barron and Sam Prendergast to senior squad

Leinster have confirmed a further two additions to their senior squad for the 2023/24 season with two players promoted from the province’s Academy.

Lee Barron and Sam Prendergast will start the new season in the senior ranks having impressed for Cullen in their appearances to date.

Hooker Lee Barron made his debut in April 2022 in the United Rugby Championship away to the Cell C Sharks in Durban and has played a further six times for Leinster in the URC.

The former St Michael's College student, who has been capped at Ireland Under-20 level, plays for Dublin University FC in the Energia AIL.

Outhalf Sam Prendergast also made his debut in South Africa starting in a player of the match performance against the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg in April 2023.

The Kildare native, who went to school in Newbridge College and plays for Lansdowne FC in the Energia AIL, won two Grand Slams with the Ireland U-20s in 2022 and most recently in 2023, as well as leading Ireland to the final of the U-20s World Cup in South Africa in July.

Leinster play their first pre-season game against Munster on Friday September 8 in Musgrave Park, Cork.