Josh van der Flier has been named the Accenture men’s players’ player of the year after an outstanding season with Leinster and Ireland.

Van der Flier has taken his game to new heights, and that was duly acknowledged by the back-row being crowned player of the year.

“I have many great memories from what has been a special year for me, on both a personal and professional level," Van der Flier said.

“To be acknowledged by my teammates and opponents in this way is particularly humbling. A special word of thanks to my fiancé and family who continue to help guide me through."

Fresh off the back of her breakthrough Six Nations campaign, Sam Monaghan picked up the women's player of the year award.

Monaghan enjoyed an excellent tournament, with her offloading skills a particular highlight.

“This team has been through a tremendous amount this year, we always keep fighting,” the Wasps lock said.

“The bravery these players have shown, past and present, on and off the pitch, is captivating. To be voted by them for this award is an extreme honour and we will continue to fight to put the green jersey in a better place for the next generation.”

Caelan Doris won try of the year for his effort in the famous win over New Zealand last November. Eve Higgins won the women's award for her excellent score against France, while the talented centre was also named women's young player of the year.

Meanwhile, stalwarts Terry Kennedy and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe were crowned men's and women's Sevens player of the year respectively.

Andrew Porter’s work in the community was also recognised in his winning of the Zurich contribution to Irish society award, while Connacht back-row Cian Prendergast was presented with the Nevin Spence men’s young player of the year award. This year marks the tenth anniversary of the former Ulster player's passing.

ACCENTURE MEN’S XVs PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022

Caelan Doris Leinster Rugby

Mack Hansen Connacht Rugby

Hugo Keenan Leinster Rugby

Josh van der Flier Leinster Rugby

ACCENTURE WOMEN’S XVs PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022

Linda Djougang ASM Romagnat Rugby

Eve Higgins Railway Union

Sam Monaghan Wasps Women’s Rugby

NEVIN SPENCE MEN’S XVs YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022

Michael Lowry Ulster Rugby

Cian Prendergast Connacht Rugby

Dan Sheehan Leinster Rugby

WHOOP WOMEN’s XVs YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022

Eve Higgins Railway Union

Neve Jones Gloucester Hartpury

Aoibheann Reilly Blackrock College

MSL MERCEDES-BENZ DEALERSHIPS‘ MEN’S XVs TRY OF THE YEAR 2022

Caelan Doris Ireland v New Zealand, Autumn Nations Cup

Mack Hansen Connacht Rugby v Vodacom Bulls, United Rugby Championship

Mack Hansen France v Ireland, Guinness Six Nations

iZEST MARKETING WOMEN’S XVs TRY OF THE YEAR 2022

Eve Higgins France v Ireland, TikTok Women’s Six Nations

Eve Higgins Ireland v Italy, TikTok Women’s Six Nations

Lindsay Peat Ireland v USA, Autumn International

AIB CORPORATE BANKING MEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022

Terry Kennedy

Bryan Mollen

Andrew Smith

TRITONLAKE WOMEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022

Eve Higgins

Lucy Mulhall

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe