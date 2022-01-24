Josh van der Flier faces injury assessment from Ireland medics but expected to be fit for Six Nations

Leinster have said Josh van der Flier's groin injury, which forced him off at half-time of last weekend's win in Bath, is a minor issue.

The back-row, will however, be further assessed by the Ireland medical team this week, as Andy Farrell's squad get set to begin their Six Nations preparations.

Jordan Larmour suffered a facial injury during Leinster's big win at the Rec, but the winger is also on track to be available for the Six Nations.

All 37 Ireland players selected for the Six Nations, as well as backroom staff, will undergo PCR testing today ahead of the squad gathering tomorrow.

In further welcome news, Tadhg Furlong (calf) and James Ryan (hamstring) have been making “good progress” in their rehab programmes, and they too will link up with the Ireland squad this week, ahead of the warm weather training camp in Portugal.

Josh Murphy (chest) and Dave (back) will be monitored throughout the week before a decision is made on their availability for Saturday's United Rugby Championship clash in Cardiff.

James Lowe (hamstring), Dan Leavy (wrist), Conor O’Brien (hamstring) and Michael Milne (calf) remain sidelined.