Jordan Larmour will start at full-back for Leinster away to Toulouse in what is the next step in his progression as a professional.

Jordan Larmour will start at full-back for Leinster away to Toulouse in what is the next step in his progression as a professional.

Jordan Larmour to take up new role against Toulouse as Rob Kearney misses out

The 21-year-old has been given the nod there because Rob Kearney has not been able to recover in time from his tight quad.

Overall, Kearney is the only loss from the first fifteen that started against Wasps with Cian Healy (knee) coming through this week.

Nick McCarthy already has enough to deal with as the back-up to Luke McGrath for Sunday’s Champions Cup tie at Toulouse.

The last thing the scrum-half would have wanted this week was the news to come out about his move to Munster next summer.

To set the record straight, the decision by the scrum-half has nothing at all to do with where the IRFU wants McCarthy to play from next season.

If that was the case, the former Ireland U20 scrum-half would be on his way to Ulster where John Cooney would stand between him and first choice.

There are two main reasons behind the move.

First, Jamison Gibson-Park will be Ireland qualified next season and not prone to the overseas rule which has benefited McCarthy more than anyone else at Leinster.

Second, Leinster wanted McCarthy to stay on and had tabled an offer of a contract extension to the 23-year-old.

It was Munster who approached McCarthy in the first place in a move that may not reflect well on James Hart or even the ageing 32-year-old Duncan Williams.

In all likelihood, the switch will put McCarthy in a one-on-one match against Neil Cronin to play in the slipstream of Conor Murray.

Online Editors