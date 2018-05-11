Jordan Larmour set to get wing berth for Champions Cup final with Luke McGrath still a risk

Leinster landed in the Basque city of Bilbao last night ahead of tomorrow's Champions Cup final meeting with Racing 92.

Head coach Leo Cullen will name his team at noon today, before taking the final training session at the San Mames Stadium this afternoon.

Although he is set to start alongside Johnny Sexton at scrum-half, doubts over Luke McGrath's ankle mean Jamison Gibson-Park will be named on the bench which means James Lowe will be squeezed out of the match-day 23. Under tournament rules regarding 'non-European' players, Cullen can only pick two from Scott Fardy and his two Kiwi signings and Jordan Larmour is primed to profit with the biggest start of his career to date with Fergus McFadden out for the season.

Racing's main dilemma is on the wing where Argentinian winger Juan Imhoff is pushing hard for selection ahead of 5ft 7in Marc Andreu. They may resist the temptation to bring Dan Carter in from the start, preferring to use the All Black great as a closer while they are also considering whether to recall their big tighthead Ben Tameifuna, who sat out the win over Munster, or stick with the mobile Cedate Gomes Sa.

Centre Henry Chavancy says the Parisians are particularly aware of the threat Johnny Sexton poses after his two-year spell with the club. "We will try to make his life difficult and we all hope that we will prevent him from winning with his team this time," he said. Leinster (possible v Racing 92): R Kearney; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, I Nacewa; J Sexton, L McGrath; C Healy, S Cronin, T Furlong; D Toner, J Ryan; S Fardy, D Leavy, J Murphy. Reps: J Tracy, J McGrath, A Porter, R Ruddock, J Conan, J Gibson-Park, J Carbery, R O'Loughlin.

