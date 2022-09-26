Jamison Gibson-Park during a Leinster Rugby squad training session at UCD in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has offered an update on his squad for Friday’s URC clash with Ulster at Ravenhill, with Jamison Gibson-Park and Jordan Larmour available for selection.

Larmour came through last weekend’s win over Benetton with no issues after recovering from a knee injury.

Jamison Gibson-Park, meanwhile, has recovered from illness and is expected to train as normal this week while Joe McCarthy has also come through the game at the weekend after recovering from an ankle injury and has joined the Emerging Ireland squad.

Caelan Doris, however, will not be available for the Ulster tie after being withdrawn for a Head Injury Assessment in the first half against Benetton and will now enter the Graduated Return to Play Protocols.

Leinster will assess injuries to Ciarán Frawley (shoulder), Will Connors (back), Liam Turner (toe) and James Ryan (hamstring) before making the call on their involvement in Friday’s tussle.

Defintely out are Hugo Keenan (abdominal & knee injury), James Lowe (calf), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee).

URC: Ulster v Leinster, Kingspan Stadium, Friday (KO 7.35pm - live on RTÉ, BBC NI, Premier Sports and URC TV).