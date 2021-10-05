Jordan Larmour and Harry Byrne return as Rory O'Loughlin ruled of Leinster’s clash with Zebre

Jordan Larmour, Harry Byrne and Tommy O'Brien will be available for Leinster as they look to keep their winning start to the season going against Zebre on Saturday.

The province will be looking for a much-improved performance on their 7-6 win over Dragons last Sunday when they welcome fans to the RDS for the first time since the pandemic began.

Byrne missed the first two games of the campaign with a foot injury, while Larmour had a groin issue and O'Brien injured his hamstring.

Conor O'Brien, Nick McCarthy and Dan Leavy all reported no ill-effects of their return at Rodney Parade last weekend, while Jack Dunne is nearing a return to full fitness after having last season ended by an ankle problem.

Rory O'Loughlin looks set for a spell on the sidelines, however, after he suffered a shoulder injury at the weekend.

He joins Caelan Doris (calf), Dave Kearney (ankle, Michael Milne (calf), Will Connors (knee) and Thomas Clarkson (hamstring) on the long-term absentee list.