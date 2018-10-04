Jonathan Sexton won't start for Leinster in Dublin showdown against Munster

Jonathan Sexton will not start for Leinster against Munster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (6.0pm).

The possibility of Sexton going head-to-head with his former team-mate Joey Carbery was a mouth-watering prospect that will have to be saved for another day.

It would seem the six-day turnaround from Munster to Wasps in the Heineken Champions Cup on Friday week has played a part in the decision.

"The challenge that we have that others don't is that we play Friday night," said senior coach Stuart Lancaster earlier in the week.

"We kick off Europe don't we with the Wasps game? That does have an effect."

The understandable decision to omit Sexton will possibly leave Ross Byrne to counter Carbery in front of the 46,000-plus supporters already committed to the fixture.

Online Editors