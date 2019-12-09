Jonathan Sexton will not play against Northampton Saints in the Champions Cup on Saturday.

Jonathan Sexton ruled out of Champions Cup clash against Northampton Saints with knee injury

The Leinster out-half will see a specialist sometime today to further investigate a knee injury suffered against Saints in the reverse fixture last Saturday.

There must be a serious concern that Sexton's involvement in the Six Nations is in jeopardy.

It looks like James Ryan will also miss out on the round four rendezvous at the Aviva from a blow to the head.

The second row is following return-to-play protocols and is unlikely to be risked.

Hooker Sean Cronin will return to full training this week after a bothersome neck problem.

Centre Joe Tomane will miss 6-8 weeks after re-aggravating his hamstring just when the centre was finding his form.

