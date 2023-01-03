JOHNNY SEXTON is in a race to be fit for the Six Nations after undergoing an operation on his injured cheekbone.

The Ireland captain suffered a suspected fracture when tackling Jarrad Butler in his side’s win over Connacht on Sunday and while Leinster did not confirm the broken bone, they confirmed that he would have a procedure today and would have the injury reassessed.

With less than five weeks to go until Ireland’s opening game against Wales in Cardiff, the 37-year-old is a major doubt for Andy Farrell.

Sunday’s game was Sexton’s first start since Ireland’s win over South Africa at the beginning of November.

A hamstring injury ruled him out of the subsequent November games, with Joey Carbery starting against Fiji and Jack Crowley coming in for the Australia win which was secured by a late Ross Byrne penalty.

Leinster did not mention in their injury bulletin if he was also going through the concussion protocols, although Leo Cullen did say he’d be assessed after the game on Sunday.

It appears unlikely that Sexton will be cited for the incident which led to the injury, when he went high on the Connacht back-row and came off the worse of the head-on-head collision.

He’ll definitely miss Leinster’s trip to the Ospreys at the weekend and is expected to sit out their remaining Heineken Champions Cup pool games against Gloucester and Racing 92.

Meanwhile, there was better news on Tadhg Furlong and Will Connors who are nearly back fit, but Luke McGrath and Max Deegan remain unavailable.

Thomas Clarkson (arm), Ed Byrne (knee), Jason Jenkins (hamstring), Robbie Henshaw (wrist), Martin Moloney (knee), Ciarán Frawley (knee), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee) are all on the long-term injury list.