Johnny Sexton stepping up rehab in hope of comeback for return of fans on Friday 

Johnny Sexton hopes to return for Leinster's game against Dragons: Photo: Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton will continue to step up his recovery from a head injury this week, with a view to making his return in Friday’s final game of the season at home to the Dragons.

The Leinster and Ireland captain is involved in contact training again and he will be assessed further as the week progresses.

The RDS is set to welcome 1,200 Leinster supporters as part of the trial events being hosted over the coming weeks.

100 frontline staff from St. Vincent's Un Hospital will also be in attendance as part of the 1,200 in recognition of all their work over the previous 15 months.

Sexton will hope to feature, as will Jamison Gibson-Park, Harry Byrne (both hamstring) and Adam Byrne who is back in training following a long-term hamstring issue.

Leinster have confirmed that Andrew Porter’s untimely foot injury will keep the prop out until pre-season.

Tommy O’Brien (hamstring) will miss the Dragons game while Conor O’Brien (knee) continues to make inroads in his recovery.

James Lowe (back), Will Connors (knee), Thomas Clarkson (hamstring), Dave Kearney (quad), Ciarán Frawley (shoulder), Rhys Ruddock (calf), Jack Dunne (ankle), Dan Leavy (knee) and Max Deegan (knee) all remain sidelined.