Johnny Sexton starts for Leinster in crucial Pro14 clash against Ulster

Jonathan Sexton of Leinster leaves the pitch for a head injury assessment during the Guinness PRO14 match against Connacht last weekend

SIX days after being permanently removed from the RDS field and undergoing a Head Injury Assessment, Ireland and Leinster captain Jonathan Sexton returns there tomorrow night after being named in the side by coach Leo Cullen for the must-win Pro14 clash with Ulster.

Intriguingly, his deputy Ross Byrne is a novel choice at outside-centre alongside Robbie Henshaw. It seems like Byrne will stay there as his brother, Harry, returns from injury to bench.

More good news for club and country is the return of electric Jordan Larmour from shoulder surgery, who returns on the right-wing to allow Hugo Keenan retain the 15 shirt.

Cian Healy starts at loosehead prop with Andrew Porter at tighthead, while Seán Cronin makes his first start of the season at hooker after recovering from a thumb injury.

Former Australian international Scott Fardy is joined by James Ryan in the second row while, in the back row, fit-again Rhys Ruddock starts with Josh van der Flier at openside and Caelan Doris at number eight.

For Ulster, Jacob Stockdale has lost his battle against a worsening knee injury, initially sustained in the dying minutes of their win against Munster last weekend, as Dan McFarland makes five changes to his side.

Michael Lowry comes in to replace Stockdale at full-back and the other changes are in a bolstered pack.

Read More

Andrew Warwick is in for Eric O’Sullivan at loosehead, Alan O’Connor is in for Kieran Treadwell in the ‘row’ while Greg Jones, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee form a new back-row.

John Andrew, O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell and Nick Timoney will provide forward reinforcements off the bench. David Shanahan, Ian Madigan and Ben Moxham will offer back line cover.

Leinster Rugby v Ulster Rugby – KO 19:35

Leinster: Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney, Johnny Sexton (CAPT); Jamison Gibson-Park, Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Andrew Porter, Scott Fardy, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Jimmy O'Brien.

Ulster: Michael Lowry, Matt Faddes, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, John Cooney; Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Sam Carter (CAPT), Greg Jones, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Nick Timoney, David Shanahan, Ian Madigan, Ben Moxham.

RDS Arena, Dublin

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU, 60th competition game)

Assistant Referees: Sean Gallagher, Eoghan Cross (both IRFU)

TMO: Joy Neville (IRFU)

Live on eir Sport 1, Premier Sports 1, SuperSport, ESPN+ (USA), pro14.tv.

Deferred: 21:35 TG4 Friday

Online Editors