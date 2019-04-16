Johnny Sexton looks set to return to the Leinster team for Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse.

Johnny Sexton looks set to return to the Leinster team for Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse.

Johnny Sexton set to return for Leinster against Toulouse as fears over Tadhg Furlong ease

The World Rugby player of the year has not played since Ireland's final Six Nations game against Wales. He was withdrawn from the team to face Ulster with a quad strain but will be available to face Leinster's fellow four-time European champions at the Aviva Stadium if he comes through training this week.

Ross Byrne started that game and kicked the winning penalty, but Leinster will be heartened to have their captain and talisman back in the fray.

The province can call on Devin Toner and Robbie Henshaw who made their returns to action last weekend against Glasgow, while there is positive news on Tadhg Furlong who limped out of that game but is set to train ahead of the last four clash.

Rory O'Loughlin's return from a hamstring problem strengthens Leo Cullen's options, while Will Connors is also in the mix having returned to action against the Warriors.

Leinster confirmed that second-row Mick Kearney will join Josh van der Flier and Dan Leavy in missing the rest of the season.

Coming Soon: Independent.ie's new GAA newsletter. Sign up here

Online Editors