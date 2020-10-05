Johnny Sexton ruled out of Leinster's Treviso trip with hamstring injury

Johnny Sexton was forced off during the opening stages of Leinster's win over Dragons. Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton will miss Leinster's trip to Treviso this weekend after the out-half was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The Leinster and Ireland captain was replaced during the first-half of last Friday's win over the Dragons, and while it was said to be a precautionary decision, the province have confirmed that Sexton won't feature against Benetton.

Ahead of this week's Six Nations squad announcement, Andy Farrell will be sweating over the fitness of his skipper, but Leinster insist that Sexton's hamstring problem is on the 'minor' side of things.

Tadhg Furlong has also been ruled out of Saturday's game in Italy, as the tighthead continues to be hampered by a calf issue.

Furlong's deputy Andrew Porter is also struggling with injury, having been forced off against the Dragons with a hamstring complaint.

Max Deegan is set for a spell on the sidelines following the knee issue he suffered, as Leinster await the results of a scan to determine the extent of the damage.

Ciaran Frawley was another casualty from the Dragons win, and having picked up a facial injury, he is now following the graduated return to play protocols.

Dan Leavy's long-awaited comeback has been put on hold for another week as the flanker's training load is again being managed.

In more positive news, Dave Kearney stepped up his return from a hamstring injury today and a final decision on his involvement this weekend will be made in the coming days.

Dan Sheehan (cheekbone), Vakh Abdaladze (back), Conor O’Brien (hamstring) and Adam Byrne (hamstring) remain on the longer-term absentee list.

Online Editors