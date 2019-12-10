Jonathan Sexton will be out for 8-10 weeks with a significant medial tear to his right knee.

Johnny Sexton likely to miss first two Six Nations games after being ruled out for 8-10 weeks with knee injury

The likelihood is that the veteran leader will miss out on the opener against Scotland on February 1 and the much-anticipated clash with Wales seven days later, both of them at the Aviva Stadium.

The common-sense approach might be to aim for Ireland's away date with England at Twickenham on February 23.

Even then, there are no guarantees as it will come down to how well Sexton's battered body reacts to the rehabilitation process.

The worst was expected when Leinster revealed how the Ireland out-half required further assessment yesterday.

This involved a consultation with a specialist whereupon the extent of the damage was identified.

The minimum two months away from the game will include all three of Leinster's remaining matches in the Heineken Champions Cup as well as the three inter-provincials over the Christmas-New Year period.

This throws new Ireland coach Andy Farrell's plans into disarray for the Six Nations.

Munster's Joey Carbery has not been seen out since the World Cup and is expected back for Christmas.

Jack Carty has not been at his best, feeling genuine heat from up-and-coming Conor Fitzgerald for his Connacht shirt.

As Leinster are keen to stress, this is a game of opportunities and Ross Byrne will have the chance to stake his claim for Ireland, starting with Northampton in the Champions Cup at The Aviva on Saturday.

"He’s stepped up to the mark time and time again," said Leinster assistant coach Robin McBryde.

"I don’t envisage there being anything different on the weekend.

"Johnny’s been around the group this morning (Monday) in the meetings. Ross – whenever I’ve come across anyone who has had an injury, it just gives someone else an opportunity to get out and show what they can do.

"It gives someone else an opportunity to get out there and show what the can do and 9-times-out-of-10 where we've given that opportunity they've stepped up to the mark.

"As good as Johnny is, Ross has been great for us as well."

