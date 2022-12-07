Johnny Sexton hails ‘extraordinary’ Leinster team-mate Alex Soroka after Ukraine fundraising efforts

JOHNNY SEXTON has led the tributes to his young team-mate Alex Soroka after the back-row forward was nominated for a prestigious United Rugby Championship award.

With his Ukraine-born parents and brother, Soroka has raised more than €60,000 for the Kyiv Okhmadits Children’s Hospital since Russia invaded in February.

The hospital has remained open during the war and Soroka has been quick to thank sponsors, team-mates, fans and clubs like his own Clontarf, UCD and Cork Constitution for their contributions.

He this week was nominated for the inaugural URC Unity Award, which is backed by the CVC Foundation and recognises acts of special merit by players.

As well as Soroka, Ulster’s John Cooney, Lions’ Asenathi Ntlabakanye and Travis Gordan, Cardiff’s Max Llewellyn and Teddy Williams and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi have been nominated.

Sexton paid tribute to his 21-year-old teammate who is in Leinster’s Academy and has played six times for the senior team since making his debut last season.

"Alex – or Lexi to us – is an extraordinary young man,” the Leinster and Ireland captain said.

"Throughout the last few months he has carried himself brilliantly and has been a role model not only for Leinster Rugby and for his club Clontarf, but for himself and the wider Soroka family in Dublin and in the Ukraine.

"It is impossible to imagine what they are all going through and all we could do as a club was to support Lexi in the first place and then help drive awareness of his GoFundMe page.

"The fact that it has raised nearly €60,000 for the children’s hospital in Kyiv is testament to Lexi’s hard work and his selflessness as a young man. He could have kept his head down and focused on his rugby but he wanted to make a difference.

"And then you add in his performances in here training day after day, his focus when at his studies in college, and then when he has pulled on the Leinster jersey.

"People saw a glimpse of his potential over in South Africa and we all look forward to welcoming him back from his injury in due course."

Soroka lines out with his brother Ivan for Clontarf and their head coach Andy Wood also paid tribute to the former Ireland U-20 international.

"Clontarf Rugby has been immensely proud of Alekseiy and his rugby journey from his time with Clontarf youths, and into the Leinster Academy and professional squad,” Wood said.

"In fact, Clontarf has always been incredibly proud of the entire Soroka family, with both Alekseiy and his brother Ivan, being such a massive part of the senior squad.

"The club, and the wider community, have been moved by events in the Ukraine and we became very aware of the very real stresses that befell many families in, or with close links, to the country.

"It was very hard not to empathise with the harshness of the conflict, particularly when we have two massive personalities sharing the senior dressing room, bearing the stress of family under attack in the Ukraine.

"Alekseiy's parents, Tanya and Vassyl, as well as his sister Dasha are great members and supporters of the club, so we were delighted in our small way, to support the efforts of the Soroka family, who have raised significant funds for their chosen charity, The Okhmadits Children's Hospital."

The award winner will be announced on December 21.