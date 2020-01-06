Johnny Sexton edges closer to comeback as James Ryan faces fitness race to overcome calf injury

Leinster will give James Ryan every chance to prove his fitness ahead of Sunday's Champions Cup clash against Lyon.

The Ireland lock suffered a calf injury in last weekend's thumping win over Connacht and was replaced in the first half.

Ryan will be monitored throughout the week before a final decision on his fitness is made.

Meanwhile, Johnny Sexton will step up his recovery from a knee injury this week as he increases his training load.

Although Sexton will not return this weekend, his rehab programme is going well as he aims to be fit in time for the start of Ireland's Six Nations campaign against Scotland on February 1.

The out-half picked up the injury against Northampton at the start of December and having consulted a specialist in the UK, Sexton continues to make positive strides.

Joe Tomane showed no ill effects of the hamstring injury that has hampered the centre in recent weeks as he featured in the win over Connacht.

Michael Bent (calf), Rory O'Loughlin (shoulder), Ronan Kelleher (hand), Vakh Abdaladze (back), Jack Conan (foot), Barry Daly and Dan Leavy (both knee) remain unavailable for selection.

