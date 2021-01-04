Johnny Sexton a doubt for Leinster's pivotal PRO14 clash with Ulster as Larmour nears return

Leinster's Jonathan Sexton in action against Sean Masterson during the Guinness PRO14 defeat to Connacht at the RDS Arena last Saaturday. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Leinster are counting the cost of a bruising defeat to Connacht with Johnny Sexton and Scott Penny going through the concussion protocols and centres Rory O'Loughlin and Jimmy O'Brien struggling with shoulder issues.

The good news for Leo Cullen is that Jordan Larmour is close to a return from his shoulder issue and is training again.

Friday's must-win game against Ulster is probably too soon for the Ireland full-back, but Andy Farrell will be pleased that the 23-year-old has made a quicker than expected return to training.

Rhys Ruddock is back in the frame for Friday's match, but Garry Ringrose, James Lowe and Tadhg Furlong remain sidelined, while Josh

Murphy (calf), Harry Byrne (bac) and Ciaran Frawley (hamstring) are being assessed.

Leinster are also likely to be without the two unnamed players who tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

Read More

Defeat to Connacht leaves Leinster 10 points behind Ulster in the race for top spot in Conference A and, while they have two matches in hand, Cullen's men need to beat Dan McFarland's side to retain control of their own destiny.

Sexton came off after 24 minutes of Saturday's loss to Connacht with a head injury and the six-day turnaround may mitigate against him being pressed into service again.

Online Editors