Joey Carbery insists he is happy at Leinster despite speculation linking him with move away

Joey Carbery has once again reiterated his desire to remain at Leinster, despite a growing suggestion that he may join another province next season in a bid to get more game-time.

The 22-year-old has always stressed the fact that he wants to stay with Leinster, but there has been a feeling in some quarters in recent weeks that Joe Schmidt would prefer him to play elsewhere, particularly before next year's World Cup.

Despite doubts hanging over Paddy Jackson's future at Ulster, as well as Munster's Tyler Bleyendaal, who requires further neck surgery, Carbery is adamant that he would rather stay with his home province. "I'm pretty happy in Leinster, to be honest," Carbery insisted.

"The coaches have good confidence in me. I'm pretty happy where I am, to be honest. I don't see myself moving." When pressed on the issue yesterday, Leinster scrum coach John Fogarty said: "I don't see that happening. We had a Friday B&I game and it's important we're winning in that competition so that group is active. We need them there playing."

Read more: Times and dates confirmed for Leinster and Munster's Champions Cup semi-finals Carbery has only played one full 80 minutes this year, which came against the Ospreys a fortnight ago, yet he doesn't envisage his game-time, or lack of it, being an issue. "With the (arm) injury, it was annoying - it delayed me a lot," he added.

Loved "Obviously I would have loved to have been starting (in the Six Nations) but I was so happy to be involved.

"The game-time I got, I feel like I learned... it was just great to just be under that pressure and get that experience of being under that high intensity of game. I hope it will help me in the future."

Meanwhile, Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final clash against Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium has been confirmed for Saturday, April 21 at 3.30, with Munster taking on Racing 92 a day later in Bordeaux at 3.15 (Irish time).

