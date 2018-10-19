Joe Tomane gets surprise Leinster start for Champions Cup clash against Toulouse

Joe Tomane is the surprise choice of Leo Cullen to man the right wing against Toulouse in The Champions Cup at Stade Ernest Wallon on Sunday (KO3.15, BT Sport).

The failure of Rob Kearney to recover from what has been described as a "tight quad" opened the door for Jordan Larmour to switch from fourteen-to-fifteen.

Then, based on recent selections, the wing slot became a contest between Fergus McFadden and Tomane.

Despite some shaky moments in defence, the Wallaby, who has played much of his international rugby on the wing, has been given a vote of confidence ahead of the reliable McFadden.

This means the Leinster back three will consist of two big men in James Lowe and Tomane, both weighing in at 100kilos-plus, with Larmour, presumably, operating with more freedom to come into the line in attack.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour, Joe Tomane, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath, Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan (79)

Replacements: James Tracy, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Scott Fardy, Seán O’Brien, Nick McCarthy, Ross Byrne, Rory O’Loughlin

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU)

Online Editors