James Lowe to miss portion of Leinster pre-season after returning home to New Zealand

James Lowe will miss the start of Leinster's pre-season after returning home to New Zealand. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

James Lowe will miss a chunk of Leinster's nine-week pre-season programme having remained in New Zealand for personal reasons.

The Kiwi wing returned home during rugby's elongated stoppage as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Leinster have not specified a return date for the soon-to-be Irish qualified star, but they will have to plan without him for two weeks when he does return as he'll have to self-isolate under the current government guidelines.

Read More

There was better news for a number of injured players, including Garry Ringrose and Cian Healy, who have returned to full training, while Dan Leavy is close to a return as he completes the final stages of his running rehabilitation as part of his comeback from the horrific knee injury he suffered in March 2019.

Conor O'Brien and Vakh Abaladze are also on track to be available for rugby's restart on August 22.

Leinster returned to training in small groups at their UCD base on Monday.

Online Editors