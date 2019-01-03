Leinster winger James Lowe has received a two-week ban for his dangerous challenge on Andrew Conway in the defeat to Munster in Thomond Park last weekend.

Leinster winger James Lowe has received a two-week ban for his dangerous challenge on Andrew Conway in the defeat to Munster in Thomond Park last weekend.

James Lowe to miss crucial Champions Cup clash with Toulouse after being banned for two weeks for Munster red card

He received a red card for the for the incident after 32 minutes in which he had eyes only for the ball when colliding with Conway, who had left the ground to gather a kick.

Lowe will miss this weekend's inter-provincial derby with Ulster at the RDS and the Champions Cup clash with Toulouse at the same venue on January 12.

Leo Cullen's men lie on 15 points after four games in Pool One and trail leaders Toulouse by two points.

He was handed a four-week ban after today's hearing but that was cut in half because of his disciplinary record and his conduct in the disciplinary process.

A PRO14 statement today read: "James Lowe of Leinster Rugby faced a Disciplinary Hearing today via video conference and has been banned for two weeks.

"A Disciplinary Committee met in Neath (Wales) to consider the red-card decision against Lowe (No 11) of Leinster Rugby which occurred against Munster Rugby on Saturday, December 29, 2018.

"The player was shown a red card by referee Frank Murphy under Law 9.17 – A player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground.

"The incident occurred in the 32nd minute of the Guinness PRO14 Round 12 Fixture at Thomond Park where the referee deemed the player to have committed an act of foul play against an opponent (No 14, Andrew Conway).

"The player accepted that he had committed an act of foul play and that his actions warranted a red card.

"The Disciplinary Committee, comprising of Roger Morris (Chair), Ray Wilton and Rhian Williams (all Wales), concluded that the player had committed an act of foul play, that that act of foul play warranted a red card and so the referee’s decision to issue the red card was not wrong.

"The Committee deemed the act warranted a low-end entry point of four weeks, which was reduced by 50 per cent due to the player’s clean disciplinary record and the conduct of the player and his club throughout the process.

"The Committee therefore banned the player for a period of two weeks meaning that he is free to play from midnight on Sunday, January 13, 2019.

"The player was reminded of his right to appeal."

Online Editors