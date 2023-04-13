James Lowe signs new deal with Leinster as Connacht confirm departing players

The province do not publicly reveal the length of their contracts, but it’s believed the New Zealander will be with them until at least 2025 after agreeing terms.

He’s been in Dublin since signing in 2017 and went on to represent Ireland after qualifying on residency in 2020.

After a rocky start, the explosive 30-year-old has gone on to become a mainstay of Andy Farrell’s side and the news he’s signed a provincial deal rather than a national contract has come as a bit of a surprise.

Lowe is a firm fan favourite at the RDS and is currently fighting to be fit for Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse after injuring his ankle against Leicester Tigers.

Leinster earlier confirmed that promising centre Liam Turner has also penned a new deal.

Meanwhile, Ireland international Adam Byrne has been confirmed as one of eight players who will leave Connacht at the end of this season.

The Naas native joined from Leinster last summer but has struggled for game-time and departs after one season.

Leva Fifita, Conor Fitzgerald, Seán Masterson and Ciaran Booth will also move on, while Kieran Marmion will join Bristol Bears and Shane Delahunt and Alex Wootton are retiring from professional rugby.

Director of Rugby Andy Friend paid tribute to the players and departing coaches Mossy Lawlor and Dewald Senekal.

"The eight men have each made their own unique contributions to Connacht Rugby," he said.

"I’d like to thank them and wish them every success in the future, wherever their path may take them. I’m sure they’ll get a well-deserved reception when we acknowledge them on the pitch after our final home game against Cardiff on Saturday.

"I also want to thank Mossy Lawler and Dewald Senekal who finish up with us at the end of the season, after two years in the pro coaching team.

"They’ve both played very important roles in the development of the squad in that time, and to them and their families I wish them every happiness in the future."