James Lowe makes timely return for Leinster as Will Connors ruled out of Champions Cup final

Leinster will have James Lowe available for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup final against La Rochelle.

The winger has been out since picking up an injury against Leicester Tigers and missed the semi-final win over Toulouse, but he trained last week and was part of the warm-up ahead of last weekend’s URC semi-final loss to Munster.

Lowe is likely to come straight back into the team on the left wing as Leo Cullen rings the changes after resting a slew of front-liners for that game.

Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose, Jordan Larmour, Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, James Ryan and Caelan Doris will all be in contention as Leinster look to end their five year wait for a fifth title.

Scott Penny is also available after missing the Munster game with a head injury he suffered against the Sharks, but Will Connors has been ruled out with the concussion he suffered in the opening minute of Saturday’s game.

Vakhtang Abdaladze (neck), Ed Byrne (tricep), Rhys Ruddock (hamstring), Jamie Osborne (knee), Martin Moloney (knee) and club captain Johnny Sexton (groin) are all out with long-term issues.