Jack Conan set to be ruled out until 2020 with foot injury more serious than first feared

The in-form number eight was pencilled in to start last Saturday's shock defeat to Japan, but was then ruled out after his foot was stood on in training. Conan was seen in a protective boot at the ground ahead of the game, with his World Cup confirmed over after the match.

Jordi Murphy has replaced Conan in the Ireland squad but his injury misery isn't over yet.

The number eight could be out four months, or even more, based on the results from the scan of his foot.

Conan has even been booked to travel to England this weekend to see a foot specialist in order to have the best chance at making a return for the 2020 Six Nations.

Already, it looks like all six rounds of the Champions Cup pool stage are in jeopardy, as well as no less than nine rounds of the PRO14 League.

The optimists had Conan penciled in for a routine 6-8 weeks rehabilitation.

Even Leo Cullen was unsure about the severity of Conan’s setback on Monday when his player had just returned to Leinster headquarters.

International Rugby Newsletter

"I just passed him in the corridor. It was strange seeing him to be honest," sad the coach.

"We will get him assessed, see the extent of what is going on there. We’re in the dark at this stage."

Since then, the plan for a relatively quick rehabilitation has been scuppered by the delicacy of the matter.

Apparently, the injury comes in a part of the foot that is notoriously difficult to predict when it comes to healing time.

Online Editors