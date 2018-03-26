Jack Conan a doubt for Saracens quarter-final as Leinster left with worrying injury list following Ospreys defeat
Jack Conan has emerged as a doubt for Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final on Sunday as Leo Cullen counts the cost of Saturday's defeat to the Ospreys.
Dave Kearney and Noel Reid are out of the Aviva Stadium clash after picking up injuries in Swansea, while Fergus McFadden is undergoing the return to play protrocols after suffering a concussion in the game.
Jordan Larmour is also ruled out of the Easter Sunday quarter-final.
Larmour's calf injury was revealed in last week's Irish Independent, while Kearney picked up a shoulder injury on Saturday and Reid injured his eye socket.
Sean O'Brien and Rhys Ruddock could feature if they come through training at UCD in the early part of this week, while the remaining Grand Slam winners like Johnny Sexton and Rob Kearney are set to return to the squad after being rested against the Ospreys.
Long-term injury victims Robbie Henshaw, Cathal Marsh, Josh van der Flier and Tom Daly are all out.
