Hugh Hogan was eleven years old when he walked into the local karate club in Ballyroan, Rathfarnham.

Hugh Hogan was eleven years old when he walked into the local karate club in Ballyroan, Rathfarnham.

'It's not just about venom or intent' - Meet the black belt in karate who is shaping the way Leinster tackle

He showed enough discipline to become a black belt within five years.

He didn’t know then what he knows now, that combat would come to be a cornerstone of his career as a rugby coach.

The designated Leinster contact coach is responsible for spreading the gospel for tackle technique.

It is noticeable how the northern hemisphere rugby lingo often dwells on the ‘collision,’ while the southern way is to allude to the ‘contact.’

"The sounding of the word collision does have more venom about it," said Hogan.

"It’s contact for me because it’s measured. We can be technical about how we want to do things.

"That is specific to individual players. A James Ryan doesn’t do things the same as a Luke McGrath - nor should they.

"It is not just about the venom or the intent. It is also about being technically sound.

"If we can control how we enter into contact, and have a plan in place, we are more likely to be effective and efficient."

This is where Hogan’s previous experience in martial arts imbued a deep thirst for knowledge in this specific area.

"Personality plays a part in it. I am quite a detail-orientated, technically-minded person," he said.

"I did karate growing up from eleven-to-20 years old.

"Through that, I learned how to work out my body, to control my body.

"The fundamentals or techniques in karate are practiced again and again, every single session.

"Learning a technique and being able to implement it, that mindset carried through into rugby."

Hogan was educated at The High School and returned there to begin his coaching career in the same year he left to study economics and geography at Trinity College.

It was there Hogan came into contact with Tony Smeeth and forwards coach Hugh Maguire in the year 2000.

"I learned the value and the strength of a plan," he relayed.

"Hugh, as a forwards coach, we were a student pack, but we had a really good scrum and maul and a good maul defence.

"That mindset framed the way I thought about the game, through my 20s, through coaching younger players. When I started in The Academy as an Elite Player Development Office, you have that individual player focus.

"You have to have an awareness of the needs of player A versus player B."

He has opened his mind wide enough to take in array of influences.

"I have pursued travelling to different teams, in the same and different sports abroad," he said.

"I was at Clermont-Auvergne for a week in 2016 and met a very interesting man in their head of strength and conditioning Sebastian (Bourdin), a former wrestler.

"He was really interesting around controlling an opponent’s body, the manipulation of weight," said Hogan.

From there, he went on to Australia for three weeks the same summer, visiting the New South Wales Waratahs, the Brisbane Lions in the AFL and the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the NRL. "I did a week with the Brumbies down in Canberra with Stephen Larkham (now working with the Wallabies) and Dan McKellar, who is Brumbies head coach now," he said. "There is always an element of affirmation about that.

"You see another sporting organisation and you realise you are doing good things that are mirrored to or aligned with what other clubs are doing."

In 2017, Hogan made his way to The Stormers where he got see Toulouse wing sensation Cheslin Kolbe close-up.

There are special players that have to be accounted for in every system, Hogan working within the parameters of Stuart Lancaster’s approach.

"I have to understand Stuart’s defensive system in order to coach a player within the system," said Hogan.

"That is understanding and looking for our positioning. That makes it easier for the player to make a good decision and a good tackle entry.

"You are then watching for a players’ approach, his entry, whether there is a bite and a fight and where does he land."

This is where Hogan’s experience from karate comes into sharp focus.

"It is about repetition," he said.

"Having a plan is one thing. You have to drill it repeatedly until it becomes internalised and habitual.

"That’s what we need because your instincts take over in the game where everything is happening so fast.

"The best tacklers make good decisions early," he noted.

"Robbie Henshaw is a great example of that where he can recognise a picture and act on it extremely quickly.

"His acceleration into the tackle is a really strong facet to his game.

"He will get into position where he’s in control, make a read and act on it.

"His speed to act is really good because he has such good speed of thought."

That takes us neatly to Toulouse and the prospect of preparing to tackle a giant pack of forwards.

"They are a team that can play at their own pace, particularly at home.

"They will pick and choose their moments to accelerate the game.

"For us, it’s really important that we don’t allow them to build momentum and play on top of us.

"That contact zone and winning the gain line will be very important, on both sides of the ball, particularly in defence where they do have big men.

"If we don’t get our tackle entry right and we don’t make sure that our second man is giving that assist, they will be able to play on top of us."

And that will mean trouble for Leinster.

Herald Sport