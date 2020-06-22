'It's fantastic to be back' - Leo Cullen hails Leinster players on return to training

James Tracy, James Ryan and Josh van der Flier during Leinster rugby squad training at UCD in Dublin. Photo by Marcus Ó Buachalla for Leinster Rugby via Sportsfile

There was a giddy excitement around UCD today as Leo Cullen welcomed back his Leinster squad for their first day of training.

Like Munster, Leinster were allowed to return to limited training having passed their Covid-19 tests.

Groups of seven players were put through their paces in Limerick and Dublin, as both provinces began their preparations ahead of a mouthwatering derby clash on August 22.

Leinster and Ireland captain Johnny Sexton was amongst the large group of returning players, while so too was Cian Healy.

Healy suffered a hip injury during Ireland's last outing against England, but the sight of him running on the training paddock was a further boost to Cullen, who was delighted to see his players again.

Jonathan Sexton during a Leinster rugby gym session at UCD in Dublin.

Jonathan Sexton during a Leinster rugby gym session at UCD in Dublin.

“It was great to see some of the faces coming in today,” the Leinster head coach said.

“Guys seem to have turned up in very good condition, from the naked eye. So, we'll see what the numbers tell us.

“It's fantastic to be back. Everyone has had their challenges over the recent months, I think it's fair to say. It feels like we are getting a little bit closer, which is a positive.

“Obviously we are in small groups this week and it gets built up a bit over the next few weeks. Hopefully we will get into some proper training as we get closer to playing games.

“Everything we are doing, we are trying to make things as safe as possible, so we have the best chance of getting back playing games safely.

“It's a challenge, but as I said, a huge amount of work has gone on behind the scenes and full credit to all of the work that has gone on.”

Cullen admitted that he had been encouraged by the improvements that Ireland has made in the battle against Covid-19, and while he acknowledged that New Zealand were ahead of the curve, the sight of packed Super Rugby stadiums was a reminder of what he and his side have been missing.

Ross Molony, left, and Rónan Kelleher prepare for Leinster rugby squad training at UCD in Dublin. Photo: Marcus Ó Buachalla for Leinster Rugby via Sportsfile

Ross Molony, left, and Rónan Kelleher prepare for Leinster rugby squad training at UCD in Dublin. Photo: Marcus Ó Buachalla for Leinster Rugby via Sportsfile

“All the various monitoring and screening that needs to take place is going to be important for us so if something was to happen we’d be able to shut things down quite quickly," he maintained.

“We’re just taking it step by step at the moment, baby steps, and when we get closer to games we can start to ramp up a bit to what a game is going to look like.

“With that date of August 22, we’ve some time to be slow and gradual. On the flip slide it won’t be too long before it comes around and we’re all very excited about that prospect.

“You see sport in general has had its significant challenges during this period. Slowly but surely we’re getting there, it’s nice to see other sports back up and running to various different levels.

“You see some soccer in the UK, it’s been great seeing Super Rugby with crowds, that’s the opposite end of the spectrum, seeing crowds in those games going off well, I understand the situation in New Zealand is different in terms of public health.

“It’s important trying to operate in a safe environment. Hopefully the country stays on the current trajectory in terms of the number of cases which is coming down all the time.

“That’s encouraging to see, I’m waiting for six o’clock every day to see what the latest figures are.

“We’re very much guided by that and all the different advice we’re getting.

“I hope that situation continues to improve all the time and the country is covid free pretty soon but again I know a huge amount of work has to go into that as well,” Cullen added.

Leinster will issue a full squad update tomorrow.

