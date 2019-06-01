IRFU probe launched after Leinster player allegedly urinated on man's leg in pub

Irish rugby bosses have launched an investigation after it was alleged a Leinster player urinated on the leg of a man in a pub last weekend.

The incident is alleged to have happened while Leinster rugby players were celebrating the province’s Pro 14 title win last Sunday.

A member of the public was in a packed pub in Dublin city centre last Sunday during the celebrations when the incident is said to have happened.

In a statement the IRFU said it condemns anti-social behaviour.

Leinster rugby has not commented on the matter but confirmed it is liaising with the IRFU over the allegation.

An IRFU spokesman said the rugby union is not in a position to comment specifically on the allegation. However, the IRFU is working with Leinster Rugby to gain a full understanding of what happened during the players’ celebrations in the busy bar.

“The IRFU condemns, and is committed to eliminating, any anti-social behaviour within the game, at all levels, and continues to work closely with our colleagues in Rugby Players Ireland on education and awareness programmes for our players,” the spokesman said.

“While we are unable to comment specifically on these allegations we can confirm that we are liaising with Leinster Rugby to ascertain the facts around the incident.”

Online Editors