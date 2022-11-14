Ireland’s out-half stocks hit by another injury blow as Ciaran Frawley ruled out for ‘a number of months’

Leinster out-half Ciaran Frawley is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after requiring a procedure on a knee injury.

Frawley was in line to make his Ireland debut against Fiji last weekend, but went down in action for Ireland ‘A’ against New Zealand XV the previous week and Leinster today confirmed that he won’t be available for ‘a number of months’.

Frawley’s injury further clouds the Irish out-half picture behind Johnny Sexton, with Jack Crowley set to benefit from both Frawley and Joey Carbery being ruled out of this weekend’s final November international against Australia.

In positive injury news, Leinster added that Ronan Kelleher, Harry Byrne and Jordan Larmour will step up their rehabilitation this week as they return from a hamstring, foot and a hamstring injury respectively.

Leinster host Chile, who will play in a World Cup for the first time next year in France, in a friendly at Energia Park on Friday (k.o 2pm).

Robbie Henshaw has returned to the province where he will be assessed after suffering a hamstring injury against Fiji.

Back row Martin Moloney has been ruled out for the rest of the season after injuring his ACL while Ryan Baird (concussion), Will Connors (bicep), James Lowe (calf), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee) continue their recoveries.