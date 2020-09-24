Ireland's finest full-back looks destined for fascinating finale to phenomenal career

ACROSS almost 1,000 words of the heartfelt farewell statement he posted on the Leinster and IRFU websites yesterday, Rob Kearney never once chose the all-important ‘R’ word.

That’s because, even though he is signing off from the most distinguished career in the history of Irish rugby, he is not ready to retire.

Kearney clearly feels he has more to give in his rugby career and, having dipped his toe in the water to gauge interest, it appears he is off on a fascinating final chapter in his playing career which looks set to take him to Perth where he will line out for the Western Force in Super Rugby next season if his proposed deal goes through.

That will be next spring, so first there is time to appreciate a player who scaled great heights for a decade and a half.

His consistent excellence meant he simply became ‘Ireland’s full-back’ between 2008 and 2019. Only injury stopped him hitting 100 caps.

Since he nailed down the jersey in 2008, he started more games at full-back than any other player in international rugby. His 86 starts eclipse Stuart Hogg (75) and Leigh Halfpenny (66). During that period, 13 other players wore the Ireland No 15 shirt but only Simon Zebo amassed 10 starts.

During the most successful decade in the history of the sport in this country, Kearney was there for almost all the great days.

His aerial ability was unmatched, his positional sense unrivalled and his kicking game was superb. Although his attack was maligned, he scored big tries in huge games.

Read More

The Louthman was a relative newcomer in 2009 when he anchored the backline through Declan Kidney’s Grand Slam campaign and it subsequently emerged that his courage in speaking up at that famous Enfield get-together helped bind the team.

Arguably his greatest performance came on the Lions tour in South Africa that summer. Although Kearney missed out on selection for the first Test, an injury to Lee Byrne opened the door and he made the most of his chance.

His performance off the bench in the first Test secured a start in the second and the full-back gave one of the great Test match displays. Lockdown afforded some time to go back and watch what is considered one of the most intense internationals of all time and, while he ended on the losing side, Kearney turned in a sensational performance, scoring a brilliant first-half try.

Although injury limited his ability to make a mark on his second Lions tour four years later, Kearney’s medal haul continued to mount up.

He missed the 2011 Heineken Cup win through injury, but bounced back to earn the European Player of the Year and Guinness Rugby Writers’ Player of the Year awards in 2012 after starring in Leinster’s third triumph.

When Joe Schmidt left Leinster to become Ireland coach, he trusted his full-back implicitly and Kearney was a central figure in the saga against the All Blacks that ran through the Kiwi coach’s time in charge.

Despite being a major doubt for the game due to a rib injury, Kearney played like a man possessed in the heartbreaking, last-gasp 2013 defeat to the world champions.

He claimed a second and third Six Nations title under Schmidt in 2014 and 2015, but despite his consistent excellence and assuredness under the high ball, he faced a growing clamour for his removal from the team.

The coach kept faith, famously challenging Kearney to produce “a big one” before he sent him out to face New Zealand in Chicago in 2016. His stalwart delivered one of his best performances in a historic win, tightening his iron grip on his No 15 shirt for the years to come.

Centurions

The high-water mark came at Twickenham in 2018 during Ireland’s unforgettable year, with a second win over New Zealand providing the coda.

Before the 2019 World Cup, he spoke about his ambition to join that elite crew of Irish centurions but an injury on his first week in Japan curtailed his involvement and by the time he made it back Ireland’s campaign was always heading south.

The crushing All Blacks defeat put a full stop on a glittering international career and, while Kearney was signed up for the coming campaign, it was clear that Leinster were also preparing for life without him.

In recent weeks he’s watched his old team struggle with the high ball from the stands, frustrated that he couldn’t make an impact.

His status in the game is secure and his position as chairman of Rugby Players Ireland and shrewd business brain mean he is likely to have a role to play when life after rugby begins.

Retirement, it seems, can wait. At 34, Kearney has more to achieve on the rugby pitch.