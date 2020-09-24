| 7.4°C Dublin

Ireland's finest full-back looks destined for fascinating finale to phenomenal career

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Rob Kearney Expand

ACROSS almost 1,000 words of the heartfelt farewell statement he posted on the Leinster and IRFU websites yesterday, Rob Kearney never once chose the all-important ‘R’ word.

That’s because, even though he is signing off from the most distinguished career in the history of Irish rugby, he is not ready to retire.

Kearney clearly feels he has more to give in his rugby career and, having dipped his toe in the water to gauge interest, it appears he is off on a fascinating final chapter in his playing career which looks set to take him to Perth where he will line out for the Western Force in Super Rugby next season if his proposed deal goes through.

