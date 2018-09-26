LAST year's success will count for nothing in Leinster’s title defence according to coach Leo Cullen and captain Johnny Sexton.

'If you are a little bit off, you'll be exposed' - Cullen and Sexton return to Champions Cup duty

The champions kick off their Heineken Champions Cup campaign against Wasps in three weeks’ time and rather than referencing last year’s triumph, the leading lights are harking back to their historically poor pool performance two seasons ago.

That year they won just one game in a quartet that included Wasps, Bath and Toulon; two of whom provide opposition to the Blues this time around with four-time winners Toulouse replacing their Top 14 rivals.

And Sexton warned that Leinster cannot take any of their opponents for granted.

“Lots of former winners,” the out-half said of the pool at the launch of the tournament in Dublin this morning. “Two years ago we finished last and won just one game, so it will be a good test to see how far we’ve come.

“The motivation is always there when it comes to the European Cup, you grow up watching it and any chance you have to play for Leinster, the team I supported growing up, is special.

“Friday in RDS is back, first game and it will be a great occasion.”

Cullen echoed his skipper’s comments as he surveyed the landscape of his team’s defence.

“We just try and get a little bit better at the start of the season, competition is getting better all the time,” he said.

“We have recent memories of playing Bath, Wasps and Toulon from two years ago and that didn’t go well.

“If you are a little bit off in this competition, you’ll be exposed.”

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony said his team are determined to get back to the business end of the tournament after exiting at the semi-final stage in the last two seasons.

Qualifying from a pool including Exeter Chiefs, Gloucester and Castres is the immediate focus for the Ireland flanker.

“You have to learn your lessons, we hope we’ve done that. It takes a lot of work to get to a semi-final or a final, but that counts for nothing this season,” he said.

“It is a new season, we start from scratch and the first game against Exeter certainly isn’t going to be a handy one.”

