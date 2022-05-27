Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster has been with the province since 2016. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Stuart Lancaster has poured cold water on a return to the England job and hinted that he could emulate Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and stay at Leinster for "ten or eleven years."

Speaking on the eve of Leinster’s Champions Cup final in Marseille against La Rochelle, coached by another putative England management candidate, Ronan O’Gara, Lancaster dismissed suggestions he was being lined up as a candidate.

"I honestly don’t know what the thought process of the Union would be to be honest. Obviously I read in the press they would prefer for an English candidate and I’m in record in the press on saying that would be the right way to go.

"Club coaching for me takes some beating and that’s the priority for me at the moment."

Lancaster’s current contract expires in the summer of 2023 before the next World Cup but the Englishman, who linked up with the Irish province in 2016, has also suggested that it may not be the last.

"It does run out but it could easily be renewed," he told BBC4’s Today programme.

"Obviously you have regrets you weren’t there to finish the project that you started. But can you turn back the clock and change things? No, I can’t. I still look back with a lot of pride.

"We set our stall out to develop players from 2012 to 2019 and beyond ideally and that has benefited Eddie Jones and England. I developed some great relationships and experiences. The one game in the World Cup didn’t work out for me and here I am still in Ireland.

"But I had some great experiences. I’m very much forward-looking. If Jurgen Klopp can stay at Liverpool for ten or eleven years, then perhaps I can stay at Leinster for ten or eleven years."

Lancaster still splits his time between Dublin and Leeds, where his family is based and asked about his future ambitions, he did admit work-life balance will be a priority.

"To coach forever? Is that possible? I would love to stay in coaching but a further development is working with other coaches, passing on leadership lessons.

"And hitting the sweet spot in terms of work-life balance. I live in my own in Dublin so it would be nice to spend more time in Leeds with my family."