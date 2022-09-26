'I will be eternally grateful to Leinster' - Stuart Lancaster's departure to Racing 92 confirmed

LEINSTER are on the lookout for a new senior coach after confirming the worst kept secret in Irish rugby this afternoon. Stuart Lancaster will take over at Racing 92 next season after seven seasons at the province, a move that will see the former England coach sign a four-year deal with the Top 14 power-house.

Head coach Leo Cullen paid tribute to Lancaster’s contribution to Leinster since he arrived in 2016 in a club statement as he begins his search for a suitable replacement.

"I think there has always been a realisation that Stuart would move on to a new challenge at some stage,” he said.

"For that reason, we feel fortunate to have had him here for as long as we have, and we wish him, his wife Nina and kids Sophie and Dan the very best in their next adventure with Racing 92 in France.

"We have had some great days together and, on a personal level, Stu has been an incredible support.

"We will all miss him but I am very excited and enthused to go on and try to achieve further success this season as a group."

Lancaster, who has been central to Leinster’s four United Rugby Championships and the 2018 Heineken Champions Cup title during his time in Leinster, said it was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down.

"I will be eternally grateful to Leo, Mick (Dawson), Guy (Easterby) and the whole Leinster organisation for the opportunity they gave me and my family back in 2016.

"Initially it was for just one season and here I am entering my seventh and that is a reflection on all the players past and present I have worked with and the people of Leinster and Ireland who have made me and my family feel so welcome.

"I have always wanted to challenge myself as a coach in different ways and the opportunity to coach in France at a club like Racing 92 is an exciting one and I will look forward to that challenge when it comes.

"In the meantime, I really want to give everything to the whole of Leinster Rugby and the supporters in the next eight months as I feel we have more to come as we drive towards the exciting challenge ahead both in the URC and in Europe."