'I think they enjoy the competition and the rivalry' - Leo Cullen on Byrne vs Byrne

LEINSTER coach Leo Cullen has backed out-half Harry Byrne to shine after giving the younger brother of Irish international Ross the keys to number ten for tomorrow’s RDS Champions Cup date against Northampton Saints.

However the Leinster boss joked that he was half-thinking of asking their parents who to select as competition for the out-half slot reaches fever pitch, with Ross naturally disappointed to lose out.

"You're probably better off asking one of them, or both of them!" smiled the coach when asked to describe the intense dynamic competitiveness between the pair.

"You might get two different answers as well.

"They're great. Very competitive, so I think they enjoy the competition and the rivalry. It's great to see. I think you would have to ask their parents maybe (who to select), sometimes I feel like ringing them up and asking them!"

Cullen’s men will be seeking a five-point bonus-try haul against the beleaguered English side and, with many tipping Byrne for full international honours this spring, the Leinster boss is happy to give the youngster his first European start.

"They’re your classic competitive 10s really. They've both been great, two very important members of the squad.

"It's a great opportunity for Harry coming in for his first start in Europe, and Ross has been outstanding for us over the last few seasons as well, so hopefully he'll give good impact from the bench at whatever stage that is.

"Ross was naturally disappointed, because he'd love to start again and he acquitted himself well and led the team well last week. So he's naturally disappointed, but that's what you would expect from any competitive player."

Jonathan Sexton remains out after a "slightly hampered" reaction to his injury on Autumn Nations Cup duty, which ruled him out of the win in Montpellier last weekend.

"Harry has contributed well when the internationals were out, Ross did a great job coming in last week but we are keen to see Harry.

"Johnny obviously picked up that injury in the international, he did train last Thursday but there was not much quite a flare up, but he wasn’t quite right on the Friday.

"And the training week was going to be a little bit hampered this week so again we erred on the side of caution with him. Harry got a taste for it last week coming off the bench, we knew it would be a tough challenge and we were generally pleased with how it went. He is just one of the cogs in our wheel and we are hoping to kick on. It’s important as a group we look to improve on last week’s performance."

Ryan Baird also earns his first European start in the second-row alongside James Ryan.

"They’re about 25 years younger than last week’s combo!" joked Cullen.

