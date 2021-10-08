‘I didn’t have to think twice about joining Leinster’ – Michael Ala’alatoa

If you cast a glance over at the Welsh media this week, you’ll notice they’re marking the anniversary of the worst result in their rugby history.

For Leinster new boy Michael Ala’alatoa, the biggest shock in World Cup history is a cherished piece of family lore. His father Vili started at tighthead prop in Western Samoa’s 16-13 win at the Cardiff Arms Park in the 1991 World Cup.

A keen cricket and rugby fan, Vili moved to Australia and named his sons after legends of the sports. Allan, who has won 43 caps for the Wallabies, was named after former Australian cricket captain Allan Border, whereas Michael got his name from Samoan All Black Michael Jones.

“Dad was a huge influence,” he says with a smile.

“He played tighthead as well and we both play tighthead. From a young age, he used to take us to do our own training down at the park. That was right through school.

“He was coaching club rugby at the time as well.

“So, he still had the finger on the pulse in terms of what the game was doing at the time, so he was able to upskill us as well to a higher level than what we came from. We were pretty lucky to have his influence.

“I don’t hear much about it (his career) from him but I hear about it from everyone else now.

“I play for Manu Samoa and obviously the ’91 World Cup team is talked about all the time, so we feel like we’re always trying to live up to the standard they set, which was obviously pretty high, to beat some of the best teams at the time.

“It’s something that I’m very proud of, that my dad was part of that campaign and basically shocked the world. It’s cool.”

While Allan donned the gold jersey, Michael followed in his father’s footsteps and played against Ireland for Samoa at the last World Cup in Japan.

At 6ft 3in and almost 20 stone (127kg), Ala’alatoa is a mountain of a man but he’s taken a scenic route to the top after leaving Australia for New Zealand to play National Provincial Championship (NPC) rugby with the Manawatu Turbos in 2015, having previously played one Super Rugby match for the Waratahs.

His form at that level didn’t go unnoticed and it wasn’t long before he caught the eye of Scott Robertson who himself was only making his way as a coach.

The former All Black was in charge of Canterbury when they played the Turbos and liked Ala’alatoa so much he recommended him to the Crusaders. A year later Robertson was promoted to the top job and success flowed through the powerhouse Super Rugby franchise.

“I spent a year under Todd Blackadder and then I didn’t actually get coached by him until my second year at the Crusaders,” Ala’alatoa recalls.

“He’s a different kind of coach from what you can see on TV but he loves winning, he doesn’t like to lose and he’s very balanced. He’s good at making things fun, but serious at the same time.

“That’s why the Crusaders have been so successful. It’s all because you wake up on a Monday morning wanting to go to training.

“There’s not many rugby environments where it’s like that, where you can’t wait to go to work. That’s his strength, making you want to turn up every day.”

Under Robertson, Ala’alatoa won three Super Rugby titles and two Super Rugby Aotearoa (New Zealand) crowns. Having achieved so much, he decided it was time to look elsewhere and Leinster was the perfect fit.

“It was hard, from a playing point of view and a lifestyle point of view as well. Christchurch is a beautiful city and it’s become our home,” he says of the decision. “When you’re enjoying that much success as a team as well, it’s easy to stay there and continue to be a part of it but there’s a couple of young guys coming through there and they’re well placed for the future.

“Not that I couldn’t have continued to get better there, but I just felt like for me to really get to where I want to go, I had to leave and test myself over here in Europe so it’s good to be here.

“I was ready to move on for a new challenge and you look at Leinster and they have been really successful the last few seasons. The opportunity to come here was exciting.

“When it came up I didn’t think twice about it. It was a place where I felt I could grow as a player as well.

“I’m getting a bit older now but to get the chance to train with the likes of Tadhg Furlong, Andrew Porter and Cian Healy, world-class players and props. To train alongside them and see what makes them tick has been really good for my game.”

With a Club World Cup on the way in 2024 we may finally get to see the best from each hemisphere against each other. Until then, it’s players like Ala’alatoa (30) who have experienced both to compare.

“The similarities would be probably that winning culture and it comes from the players,” he explains.

“You have got guys like Johnny Sexton who is very driven and has had a lot of success.

“You can see that in the way he approaches his training and his week-to-week performances as well. He is really professional and he is just one example of that.

“It’s something you see in the Crusaders as well. It’s something I’ve said before I came here, was that all I have to worry about is doing my job to the best of my ability because you know the guy next to you is going to do the same. From the time I’ve spent here at Leinster it is very much the same.

“There’s a lot of trust in the group.”