‘I can’t wait to get stuck in’ – Sean O’Brien returns to Leinster to take up coaching role

Leinster have moved quickly to replace Denis Leamy as contact skills coach, with Seán O'Brien set to return to his home province and take on the role next season.

O'Brien recently called time on his illustrious playing career, and will now immediately embark on his coaching career.

The Tullow native will take over from Leamy, who has rejoined Munster as defence coach.

O’Brien, who retired from rugby last month having played his last game with London Irish, left Leinster at the end of the 2018/19 season.

The 35-year-old departed Leinster as one of the province’s most decorated players, having come through the Leinster Academy system and played 126 times for Leinster after his debut in September 2008 against the Cardiff Blues.

In O’Brien’s time at Leinster he was part of the PRO12/14 winning squads in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2018 and 2019, famously lifting the trophy in Celtic Park. He has four Heineken Champions Cup medals, starting in the Heineken Cup Finals of 2011 and 2012, and also a Challenge Cup medal from 2013.

"I always said that you’d never know what the future holds and I’ve taken my time to work out what’s next for me,” O'Brien said.

“While I have loved my time with London Irish and living in London, the time is right to move back home and this is a brilliant opportunity now to get back and to get back to work with Leinster Rugby.

"I’d like to thank Leo for the opportunity and it’s an exciting one. Building on the great work of Hugh Hogan and most recently Denis Leamy, I can’t wait to get stuck in.

"Working with players that I already know but there is also some real talent coming through and to be having my first coaching opportunity back home at Leinster, is pretty special. They’ve got a busy week ahead of them with Glasgow to come on Saturday and I’ll be a very keen supporter watching them to the end of the season."

Commenting on his appointment, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said:

"It is great to be able to welcome Seán back home to Leinster.

"On the rugby pitch, Seán at his best was virtually unplayable and he was an amazing contributor to Leinster, Ireland and the Lions. In a Leinster shirt, he played a key role in some of our greatest days on the European stage and we hope he can pass on some of his vast experience and winning mentality to our current squad.

"I know that Seán has always been a keen student of the game and has been heavily involved with coaching in Tullow RFC going back to his early playing days. We believe he has a very bright future in coaching and I think it’s a win-win for both sides to have him back here.

"In addition to his experience, Seán has always been a brilliant presence in the Leinster changing room and I think our group will be excited and energised by having him back involved."