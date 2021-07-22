Hugh Hogan leaves Leinster backroom team to take up Scarlets role

Hugh Hogan has left Leinster to take up a coaching role with Scarlets. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Leinster have been dealt a blow ahead of the new season, as Hugh Hogan, a key member of the backroom team, has left to join the Scarlets as defence coach.

Hogan has been working with Leinster since 2013, initially as an elite player development officer, before Leo Cullen promoted him to senior setup as contact skills coach in 2017.

As part of the coaching team, Hogan helped Leinster win a Heineken Champions Cup win and four consecutive Guinness PRO14 titles.

He has also been head coach of Leinster U-19s, Leinster U-20s and Leinster ‘A’ as well as coaching with the Ireland Sevens programme at both U-19 and senior level.

The Leinster players have always spoken very highly of Hogan's role within the organisation, in particular through his work with individuals on their tackle technique.

The St Mary's clubman will now end his eight-and-a-half year stay with Leinster in order to take the next step in his coaching journey by joining the Scarlets as defence coach.

"I am privileged to have had the opportunity to work with Leinster Rugby over the last eight and a half years and I’ve enjoyed my time here immensely,” Hogan said.

“Coaching with your home team is an honour that few people get to experience in professional sport and I’ll cherish, not just great memories, but more importantly the strong relationships and many friendships that I’ve been lucky to forge.

"I’m particularly grateful to Girvan Dempsey who gave me the opportunity of my first role as an Elite Player Development Officer and to Leo Cullen for his support and friendship, as well as the opportunity to coach with the senior team over the past four years.

“I’ve had the chance to learn and develop throughout my time with Leinster and working with world class players, backroom staff and coaches has definitely contributed to this.

“I wish to extend a warm thank you to all of Leinster’s fantastic supporters and the wider Leinster community who really make it a special team to represent.

"I’m hugely excited by my new role with Scarlets and am really looking forward to the fresh challenge, as well as the new adventures I will have with my family in west Wales.

“Scarlets are an excellent side with a fantastic playing group and I’m eagerly anticipating working with Dwayne Peel and his coaching team, as well as getting to know the proud and passionate supporters at Parc y Scarlets."

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen added:

"Hugh has been an important addition to the senior coaching team in Leinster Rugby over the last four years in his role as contact skills coach.

“Prior to that he worked closely with many of the senior players we see today playing for Leinster and Ireland when he worked as an Elite Player Development Officer with Leinster.

"With the welcome focus on safer tackle technique as well as the constant evolution of the contact area, his role has become a necessity for the club to ensure we are delivering best practice in both player safety and effective performance.

"Hugh has brought great attention to detail, dedication and innovation to the role but it should also be noted the impact he has had on younger players and their development in this area of the game.

"We wish Hugh and his family the very best with his move to Scarlets and the opportunity to work as their defence coach."