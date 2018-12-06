Leo Cullen has revealed that Stuart Lancaster has told him that he is “happy” at Leinster and that he expects him to be at the club next season.

'He's telling me he is very happy' - Leo Cullen expects Stuart Lancaster to stay at Leinster despite Irish opening

Lancaster has been linked with a job in Andy Farrell's new-look Ireland coaching staff following next year's World Cup as well as a return to England, with Bath one of the clubs rumoured to be considering a move for the former England head coach.

The 49-year old has been a huge success since joining Leinster two years ago and the province are understandably very eager to tie him down.

Leinster reached the semi-finals of the Champions Cup and PRO 14 in Lancaster's first season working with head coach Cullen, with the province winning both competitions last year.

"He's telling me he is very happy at the moment anyway so that is all we can work off at the moment," Cullen said in UCD this afternoon.

"Stuart has had a huge impact on us a group. We're all very happy at the moment with the way the dynamic is working."

Cullen was then asked if he thinks Lancaster will be at the club next season?

"We would be hopeful, yes."

Online Editors