'He'll be a massive loss' - Jordan Larmour pays glowing tribute to retiring McFadden

Jordan Larmour, left, has paid tribute to Fergus McFadden after he announced his retirement from Leinster. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Jordan Larmour says Fergus McFadden's influence will be sorely missed on and off the pitch at Leinster.

The experienced 33-year-old wing will retire at the end of this season after a stellar career.

With rugby currently on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it remains to be seen if the Kildare native will get to say goodbye on the pitch.

But Larmour is in no doubt about the extent of his contribution.

"He was a massive, massive influence for me," Larmour, who will appear at the Energia All-Ireland League awards on Friday night, told Independent.ie.

"He's a great character. He's very tough and competitive. I think that's what I like most about him, his competitiveness. In training he always put 100% into everything he did. And it is definitely something I looked at it and tried to bring into into my game.

"He was just a great character to have around in the changing-room. He was always up for a laugh and a slag, he'll be a massive loss on the pitch and in the training room.

"He was great craic off it. He's been a massive servant to Leinster. He's had an unbelievable career and he's a super player and a super guy. He'll be missed big time.

"He is a natural leader, as well. And I know he's someone you'd always wanted your team. He'll always have your back.

"Sending him off with some silverware would be really nice, but I don't know if that's going to be possible the season.

"We're just waiting to hear what the next plan is and see what happens."

Expand Close Jordan Larmour is an Energia ambassador. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jordan Larmour is an Energia ambassador.

Larmour's time in club rugby was brief as he ascended the ranks to Leinster and Ireland stardom, but the 22-year-old enjoyed his time with St Mary's and wishes he got to play more in the division.

"I might have played four or five games for them but I loved it up there. It was a great club, a great bunch of lads when I was up there," he recalled.

"Conor Dean and Caelin Doris were there as well at the same time. We loved playing up there, it was great craic off the pitch.

"I remember the probably the biggest game we played was against Terenure. There was loads of people then there came to watch. It was a big rival match. I wish I could could have played a bit more. But that's how it went."

Energia Ambassador, Jordan Larmour to present virtual Energia AIL Awards alongside well-known Irish Rugby faces and host Mario Rosenstock to mark a great season of domestic rugby. The awards will be streamed through Energia’s YouTube on Friday 8th May at 8pm.

Online Editors