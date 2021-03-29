Harry Byrne in the running to start against Toulon as Ross Byrne and Johnny Sexton emerge as injury doubts

Harry Byrne could be handed a starting spot for Leinster's Champions Cup last-16 tie against Toulon. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Leinster could be without Johnny Sexton and Ross Byrne for Friday's Heineken Champions Cup last-16 clash with Toulon.

If the duo don't make it, then Harry Byrne would be in line for his first European start in the biggest game of the province's season.

Sexton has entered the Graduated Return to Play Protocols after being removed for a Head Injury Assessment during Saturday's Guinness PRO14 final win over Munster.

With a short turnaround, the odds are against the captain being fit to play.

The elder Byrne brother, meanwhile, suffered a knee injury in the same game and, while he finished it out, he is being assessed ahead of Thursday's team announcement.

James Ryan and Caelan Doris will not be available as they continue to be sidelined as a result of the concussion issues they suffered on Ireland duty.

Leinster will also be without Scott Penny, who has a hand injury, while Jimmy O'Brien (hamstring), Garry Ringrose (ankle), Will Connors (knee), Ryan (concussion), Rowan Osborne (hand), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Adam Byrne (quad), Doris (concussion), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee) and Max Deegan (knee) are all out.





Online Editors