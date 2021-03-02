Harry Byrne a doubt for Leinster's PRO14 showdown with Ulster

Leinster out-half Harry Byrne is a doubt for Saturday's crucial Guinness PRO14 clash against Ulster after he picked up a head injury in last weekend's win over Glasgow.

Byrne was forced off in the first-half after catching a stray boot to the head and he is now following the return-to-play protocols.

Should the 21-year-old miss out, it would be a major blow to his hopes of starting in a big game for Leinster, who are bidding to secure their spot in the league final.

Ciaran Frawley damaged his shoulder in the warm-up of the Glasgow game and the versatile back will be further assessed this week.

Cian Kelleher is in a similar boat after the winger required stitches in his face following the incident, which saw Scotland out-half Adam Hastings receive a red card for his boot making contact with the Leinster man's face as he attempted to catch the ball.

Jimmy O’Brien came through the game without any issues after returning from a hamstring injury and is expected to be available for selection for the trip to Belfast.

However, Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Adam Byrne (quad), Caelan Doris (concussive symptoms), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee), Max Deegan (knee) and Vakh Abdaladze (back) remain on the long-term absentee list.

