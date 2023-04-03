Garry Ringrose back for Leicester quarter-final as Leinster sweat on van der Flier and Doris

After accounting for Ulster on Saturday, Leinster will welcome Garry Ringrose back for their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final meeting with Leicester Tigers on Friday.

The Ireland centre hasn’t played since being knocked out in the closing stages of the Six Nations win over Scotland, an incident that saw him stretchered off after lengthy attention from the medics.

Ringrose missed the Grand Slam game against England and sat out his province’s draw with the Stormers and the victory over Ulster, but he’s now come through the return to play protocols and is in contention to start alongside Robbie Henshaw.

Leo Cullen is awaiting updates on Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flier who are both being assessed.

Doris suffered a head injury against England and has come through the protocols, but he sat out last week’s win with illness and Leinster are monitoring his condition before a decision on his availability is made.

Van der Flier rolled his ankle in the win over Ulster and the province will give him time to recover before making a call.

Leinster will be without captain Johnny Sexton and his Ireland colleagues Ronan Kelleher and Joe McCarthy as well as All Black Charlie Ngatai for the game.

EPCR have confirmed that Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli will take charge of Friday's game.