Garry Ringrose a doubt for Six Nations as Leinster man is ruled out for six weeks
Garry Ringrose will miss out on the last two rounds of Leinster's Champions Cup campaign and the first two rounds of the Six Nations for Ireland.
The centre is suffering syndesmosis of the ankle which carries an approximate recovery period of six weeks following last Saturday's PRO14 game at the RDS, according to the Herald's Des Berry.
The same injury cost Leinster captain Isa Nacewa and flankers Josh van der Flier and Dan Leavy six weeks before Christmas, while left wing Barry Daly was out for nine weeks.
It is the second setback of what is turning into an unlucky season for the 22-year-old. He had just worked his way back from shoulder surgery in the summer to play four matches when an awkward, twisting fall, in his fifth game, forced him off the field against Ulster.
This would seem to leave the door open for Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki to continue to rekindle their Connacht chemistry via this Six Nations campaign.
Ringrose is now likely to miss the start of Ireland's Six Nations campaign, which kicks off against Italy in Dublin on February 10.
