Games without fans, an inter-pro series and November Six Nations - Leo Cullen weighs in on rugby's possible future

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen is open to the possibility of playing games behind closed doors. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen insists the province are very much open to playing games behind closed doors if it meant getting the season back up and running, but he warned that other sports could return before rugby due to the contact nature of the game.

Cullen, who addressed the media on a lengthy conference call this afternoon, admitted that the decision would ultimately be made by government officials, but he remains hopeful that rugby can resume this year, despite Health Minister Simon Harris telling the Sunday Independent that mass gatherings for the remainder of 2020 were "highly unlikely".

Leinster haven't yet ruled out the possibility of returning to some sort of training next month, while Cullen also confirmed that he is keen on the idea of playing an inter-provincial series this year.

While that may well happen due to the potential restrictions on cross-border competitions, such as the Champions Cup and PRO14, Cullen would welcome the chance to play behind closes doors as a last resort.

"We don't have a full grasp of some of those conversations that are taking place," Cullen said.

"What would it look like behind closed doors? We will just get on with that if that is the arrangement. It will be a slightly different situation if that was to take place.

"We've all been involved in training games and pre-season games where there is not that same crowd atmosphere.

"It takes away from what supporters bring to sport and we have been incredibly lucky over the last number of years in terms of the involvement our supporters have had, and yeah, they would potentially be denied being in the stadium, but it would be better than nothing.

"And obviously it would allow us to get sport back up and running as well.

"We'll adhere to all the various guidelines that come out. It is obviously up the health minister and all the relevant health authorities as to how that interaction happens with the different sporting bodies.

"Clearly with mass gatherings there is going to be challenges for all sports and we will try and do what is best for the group and for everybody."

Given the contact element of the sport, there are growing fears that rugby could be one of the last sports to be allowed to return whenever Covid-19 eases, and Cullen admitted that rugby would likely have to be guided by other sports.

"Most team sports, there is going to be some level of contact, so what all that looks like is still very much unknown," Cullen continued.

"There are complications because we are in the middle of the season and there are still games to be played, what's all that going to look like? We're challenged by the cross-border issue as well.

"The actual challenge of playing the game itself, we will see. There is probably going to be other sports back up and running before us and we will see how a lot of that materialises.

"We're just trying to put a plan around the playing group."

The IRFU may look at implementing an inter-provincial series and while supporters would certainly welcome that development, so too would Cullen.

"Definitely, at some point we're going to have to get back to playing and whenever we do get back to training, whether that's in small groups or how does that get extended out," the Leinster boss maintained.

"It's just a gradual build of what that load looks like.

"We've got inter-provincial teams on our doorstep and we've got four teams and then we've got our club situation as well and what does all that look like, when do guys play, what's the level we come back at.

"It's just important that we're open-minded as to what's the best solution. We need to be open-minded about some of the decisions that have to be made because it's trying to make the best of the situation we find ourselves in.

"I think the provinces have been good in terms of their alignment and we're all working to a similar plan. So if there is a situation where we need to get back up and playing games, at least that situation is positive because the provinces are operating under very similar restrictions, I guess."

Reports in recent days have suggested that a second Six Nations could be played later this year in a bid to ease the mounting financial issues due to the coronavirus.

Cullen explained that if that scenario does arise, Leinster would approach it as they would for a World Cup when most of their players are on international duty with Ireland.

"I think we would treat it very similarly to how we would treat a World Cup period,” he added.

"If we have to continue on with competitions here during that period, if it is Six Nations games... we know that November internationals were in the calendar already.

"Whatever that looks like, I'm reading bits in the press while not fully abreast to what's going on in there. We'll adapt to whatever we have to, so it's very similar to that World Cup period, where we're playing competition games the same weekend as there are World Cup games going on as well.

"We will be prepared to crack on as best we can."

Online Editors