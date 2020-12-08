Leinster assistant coach Felipe Contepomi says there's no need to worry about Tadhg Furlong's long-term future as his spell without a match stretched into its 10th month.

The tighthead prop, who last played on February 23, will miss Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup opener against Montpellier with his ongoing calf problem.

"We'll take the time necessary to make sure he's in the best physical, mental and technical moment for him to come back and be a success," Contepomi said.

"For Leinster and Ireland fans, don't worry, when he comes back he'll be flying. He'll be a really good asset for both."

Garry Ringrose and James Lowe are highly unlikely to play on Saturday, while Leinster have a big decision to make on Johnny Sexton - who came off with a dead leg in Ireland's win over Scotland.

"It's not that straightforward, he picked up a dead leg and he's been carrying some soft-tissue issues so we'll reassess him every day," Contepomi said of the captain.

"If we risk him now, say he's not 100 per cent and we play him against Montpellier and we get him out for the next four or five games it's not worth it. Sometimes you have to wait a bit longer and have him for more games in a row."

If Sexton misses out, Leo Cullen must choose between the Byrne brothers - Harry and Ross - for the starting No 10 shirt as he looks to balance his returning internationals with their in-form squad-mates who kept up the 100pc start to the season while they were away.

Jimmy O'Brien and Will Connors are back training, but James Ryan must pass the concussion protocols to be passed fit to play.

Irish Independent