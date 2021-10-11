Fresh blow for Leinster as hip injury forces Harry Byrne out for another spell

Harry Byrne has a real chance to stake his claim against Zebre. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Harry Byrne's luckless run is set to continue, as the Leinster out-half faces another spell out with a hip injury.

The 22-year-old suffered the setback during Leinster's 43-7 win over Zebre last weekend, and as a result has been ruled out of Saturday's United Rugby Championship encounter at home to the Scarlets.

Byrne will be further assessed this week, as he hopes to recover in time to keep his place in next month's Ireland squad after making his international debut during the summer.

The latest setback is a big blow to the talented out-half, who was forced off after 22 minutes at the RDS last Saturday.

Versatile back Rory O'Loughlin finds himself in a similar boat as he too requires further assessment on the shoulder injury he picked up in the recent win against the Dragons.

In more positive news, Jordan Larmour (groin) and Adam Byrne (hamstring) came through the Zebre game with no issues and will train as normal this week.

Josh Murphy is fit-again following a calf issue, while lock Jack Dunne (ankle) will also aim to return to full training this week. Caelan Doris is making good progress in his rehabbing of a calf problem.

However, Ciarán Frawley and Scott Penny are in a race to be fit for the Scarlets game after picking up soft tissue injuries last weekend.

Leo Cullen is expected to have his Lions contingent, Tadhg Furlong, Jack Conan and Robbie Henshaw, available for selection, as Leinster look to maintain their winning start to the season.

Dave Kearney (ankle), Michael Milne (calf), Will Connors (knee) and Thomas Clarkson (hamstring) remain sidelined.