Frawley gets the nod over Byrne at out-half as Rob Kearney named as Leinster captain for Ulster clash
Rob Kearney will captain a much-changed Leinster side when they take on Ulster in the Guinness PRO14 this Saturday.
Leo Cullen's side welcome the northern province to the RDS for a 17.15 clash, with Leinster making a number of changes to the team that was beaten by Munster at Thomond Park last weekend.
Noel Reid is the sole survivor at inside centre, with Conor O'Brien partnering him at number 13. Rob Kearney returns from injury to captain the side at fullback, with Jack McGrath also coming back into the side at prop after a hip injury. Second row Oisin Dowling is in line for his first Leinster appearance after being named on the bench.
In an interesting selection decision, Ciaan Frawley has been picked at out-half ahead of the more experienced Ross Byrne.
For Ulster, Dan McFarland has rested his big guns ahead of the huge Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 on January 12.
Alan O'Connor captains the side at second row, with Sean Reidy at flanker and Darren Cave at outside centre the only international players in the team.
Leinster
15. Rob Kearney (C)
14. Adam Byrne
13. Conor O’Brien
12. Noel Reid
11. Barry Daly
10. Ciarán Frawley
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Jack McGrath
2. Seán Cronin
3. Andrew Porter
4. Ross Molony
5. Mick Kearney
6. Josh Murphy
7. Scott Penny
8. Max Deegan
Replacements
16. James Tracy
17. Ed Byrne
18. Michael Bent
19. Oisín Dowling
20. Caelan Doris
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. Ross Byrne
23. Jimmy O’Brien
Ulster
15. Michael Lowry
14. Rob Lyttle
13. Darren Cave
12. James Hume
11. Angus Kernohan
10. Johnny McPhillips
9. Dave Shanahan
1. Kyle McCall
2. Adam McBurney
3. Wiehahn Herbst
4. Matthew Dalton
5. Alan O'Connor (C)
6. Greg Jones
7. Sean Reidy
8. Nick Timoney
Replacements
16. John Andrew
17. Andre Warwick
18. Tom O'Toole
19. Caleb Montgomery
20. Clive Ross
21. Johnny Stewart
22. Bruce Houston
23. Peter Nelson
