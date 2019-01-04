Rob Kearney will captain a much-changed Leinster side when they take on Ulster in the Guinness PRO14 this Saturday.

Frawley gets the nod over Byrne at out-half as Rob Kearney named as Leinster captain for Ulster clash

Leo Cullen's side welcome the northern province to the RDS for a 17.15 clash, with Leinster making a number of changes to the team that was beaten by Munster at Thomond Park last weekend.

Noel Reid is the sole survivor at inside centre, with Conor O'Brien partnering him at number 13. Rob Kearney returns from injury to captain the side at fullback, with Jack McGrath also coming back into the side at prop after a hip injury. Second row Oisin Dowling is in line for his first Leinster appearance after being named on the bench.

In an interesting selection decision, Ciaan Frawley has been picked at out-half ahead of the more experienced Ross Byrne.

For Ulster, Dan McFarland has rested his big guns ahead of the huge Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 on January 12.

Alan O'Connor captains the side at second row, with Sean Reidy at flanker and Darren Cave at outside centre the only international players in the team.

Leinster

15. Rob Kearney (C)

14. Adam Byrne

13. Conor O’Brien

12. Noel Reid

11. Barry Daly

10. Ciarán Frawley

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Jack McGrath

2. Seán Cronin

3. Andrew Porter

4. Ross Molony

5. Mick Kearney

6. Josh Murphy

7. Scott Penny

8. Max Deegan

Replacements

16. James Tracy

17. Ed Byrne

18. Michael Bent

19. Oisín Dowling

20. Caelan Doris

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. Ross Byrne

23. Jimmy O’Brien

Ulster

15. Michael Lowry

14. Rob Lyttle

13. Darren Cave

12. James Hume

11. Angus Kernohan

10. Johnny McPhillips

9. Dave Shanahan

1. Kyle McCall

2. Adam McBurney

3. Wiehahn Herbst

4. Matthew Dalton

5. Alan O'Connor (C)

6. Greg Jones

7. Sean Reidy

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements

16. John Andrew

17. Andre Warwick

18. Tom O'Toole

19. Caleb Montgomery

20. Clive Ross

21. Johnny Stewart

22. Bruce Houston

23. Peter Nelson

