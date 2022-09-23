Four-year deal for Stuart Lancaster at Racing 92 reported as Leinster exit now looks a done deal

Stuart Lancaster is set to leave Leinster at the end of this season. Image credit: Sportsfile.

LEINSTER will soon be on the look out for a new senior coach with reports in France indicating Stuart Lancaster has penned a four-year deal to take up a similar role with Racing 92 at the start of next season.

The former England coach has been in situ at the Irish province since the beginning of the 2016/17 season and has been lauded by players and fellow coaches a key part of their success.

He has been part of a consistently top performing side, with Leinster winning four United Rugby Championships and one Heineken Champions Cup during his tenure.

Lancaster will hope to add one of each to his collection before departing for Paris, with respected media outlet RMC reporting he's signed on until 2027.

L'Equipe is also reporting the signing of a contract, with the sports daily also linking Felipe Contepomi to a role on the ticket.

The former Puma is currently working with Michael Cheika with the Argentina national team, having previously worked closely with Lancaster at Leinster.

The departure will present a real challenge to Leinster head coach Leo Cullen and an early test for incoming chief executive Shane Nolan, who has not yet taken over from experienced campaigner Mick Dawson.

Although nominally an assistant on Cullen's staff, Lancaster had a hugely influential on-pitch role and the duo worked successfully in partnership during their time together.

Leinster will scour the globe for the right fit, but the opening could offer a way into coaching to Johnny Sexton, who has stated his intention to retire after the World Cup in France.