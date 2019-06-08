Former Leinster player apologises after young player hospitalised

A former Leinster rugby player who allegedly knocked a Leinster academy player unconscious has now apologised, independent.ie can reveal.

A former Leinster rugby player who allegedly knocked a Leinster academy player unconscious has now apologised, independent.ie can reveal.

The academy player was hospitalised after the incident on the night of Saturday May 25 or the early hours of Sunday May 26.

Leinster issued the following statement on the incident last week.

“An internal investigation was carried out by Leinster Rugby, which has concluded to the satisfaction of all parties and as a result we will not be making any further comment on the incident other than to confirm that the player in question received medical attention and that he has made a full recovery.”

The IRFU issued a statement last weekend stating that it “condemns, and is committed to eliminating, any anti-social behaviour within the game, at all levels, and continues to work closely with our colleagues in Rugby Players Ireland on education and awareness programmes for our players”.

The former player declined to comment.

It is one of two incidents which occurred following Leinster’s Guinness Pro14 title win two weeks ago.

In a separate incident on the same weekend, a player is claimed to have urinated on a man in a packed Dublin city-centre pub where some of the Leinster squad were celebrating.

The IRFU is investigating the incident.

Online Editors